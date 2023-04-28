Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,075. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.