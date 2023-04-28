Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Target were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.