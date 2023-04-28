TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
