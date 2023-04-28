Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at $155,322,468.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,467 shares of company stock worth $10,638,292 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.