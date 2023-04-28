Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

