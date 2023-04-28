Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %

TWODY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.5214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

