Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 111 ($1.39) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.67 ($1.59).
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 125.75 ($1.57). 12,843,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.61, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.65 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.