Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 111 ($1.39) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 131 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.67 ($1.59).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 125.75 ($1.57). 12,843,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.61, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.65 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($108,784.89). 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.