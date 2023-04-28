TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

