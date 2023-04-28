TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,345 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 47,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

