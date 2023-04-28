TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 366,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

