TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

NFLX opened at $325.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

