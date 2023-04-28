TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6 %

O stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.