TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

