TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $366,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,505,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

