TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

