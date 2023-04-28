TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,639.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,559.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,240.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 128.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.