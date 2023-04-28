TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NSC opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $269.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

