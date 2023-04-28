TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.73% of Franco-Nevada worth $189,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

