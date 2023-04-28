TD Asset Management Inc Has $249.58 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,529 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.46% of Thomson Reuters worth $249,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,744,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.58. 129,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

