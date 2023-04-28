TD Asset Management Inc Has $273.94 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $273,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.00. The company had a trading volume of 403,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.96. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 180.94% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

