TD Asset Management Inc Has $312.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of Intuitive Surgical worth $312,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,955,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,253,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $301.40. The company had a trading volume of 674,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

