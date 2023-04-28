TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,498,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343,507 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $869,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,712,000 after buying an additional 51,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 559,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,608,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 408,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

