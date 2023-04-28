TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Equinix worth $177,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,066.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 525,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $722.55. 126,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $698.00 and a 200-day moving average of $670.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.61.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

