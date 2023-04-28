TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $573,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.37. 17,829,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,444,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $680.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.54. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.