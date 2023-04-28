TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $200,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.93. The company had a trading volume of 340,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

