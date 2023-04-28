TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,099,372 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,099,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $430,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 168,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,311,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,635. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 255.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

