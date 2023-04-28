TD Securities Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MTL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,471. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.54.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

