TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 488,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,996. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

