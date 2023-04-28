TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302,461 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $232,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.02. 471,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,419. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

