TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.26.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

