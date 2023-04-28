Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TECK opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.