Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$68.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

