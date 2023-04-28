Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.70–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.55–$0.45 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 6.4 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

