Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

58.com reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.