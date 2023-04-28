Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-$19.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $4.56-$4.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

TDY stock opened at $411.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.94. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock worth $8,741,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.