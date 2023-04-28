Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.40. 202,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $452.95.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

