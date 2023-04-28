Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Shares Down 3.9%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $399.07 and last traded at $399.92. 37,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 177,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.94.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock worth $8,741,594. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 138,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.