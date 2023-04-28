Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-$4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,433. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $452.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

