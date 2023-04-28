Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in April

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,576,700 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 6,880,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,949.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of TLSNF opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

