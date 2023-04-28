TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.