Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

