Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TENX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 551,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,025. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tenax Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

