Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.97

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.97 and traded as high as $44.63. Tencent shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 2,868,702 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCEHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Tencent Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

