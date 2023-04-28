Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TER. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.2 %

Teradyne stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

