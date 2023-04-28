Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

TER opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 784,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after buying an additional 491,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

