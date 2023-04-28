Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.60 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $91.38. 1,638,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Insider Activity

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 346,884 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 376.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

