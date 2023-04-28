TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $208.63 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00039877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,176,217 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,914,442 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

