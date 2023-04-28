Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.37

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.37 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 279.70 ($3.49). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 278.30 ($3.48), with a volume of 9,462,643 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312 ($3.90).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,787.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,000.00%.

In other Tesco news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,834.02). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $3,791,227. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesco

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.