Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 49,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Get Tesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.