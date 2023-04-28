Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $218.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $160.19 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

